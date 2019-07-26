J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.66 N/A 0.45 23.50 Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.13 29.03

Demonstrates J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.9% Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares and 0.01% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares. 3.73% are J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.08% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -1.03% -3.37% 10.88% 8.16% -10.55% 28.8% Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. -14.52% -25.05% 0% 0% 0% -33.27%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 28.8% stronger performance while Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. has -33.27% weaker performance.

Summary

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales segments. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name. The Restaurant segment operates Sumiyaki Steak Kuni restaurants that serve steaks; Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei restaurant, which provides pork cutlet dishes; and Ushitan Sendai Natori, a beef tender store. The Ikinari Steak segment operates steak stores. The Product Sales segment sells frozen pepper rice, dressings, uncured ham, and chopsticks, as well as sauces for pork cutlets. The company operates 449 pepper lunch stores, 18 restaurants, and 188 Ikinari steak stores. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.