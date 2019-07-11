J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.65 N/A 0.45 23.50 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.92 N/A 0.33 67.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.9% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Chuy's Holdings Inc.'s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 2.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.73% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -1.03% -3.37% 10.88% 8.16% -10.55% 28.8% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.