J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) Comparing side by side

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 12 0.00 12.48M 0.45 23.88 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 17 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 107,216,494.85% 5.4% 3.3% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 50,916,380.30% 14% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 30.86% stronger performance while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.