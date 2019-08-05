J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 3.30% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. N/A 10 23.88 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.