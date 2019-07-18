J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Contrasting side by side

Both J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.66 N/A 0.45 23.50 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.9% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Chuy's Holdings Inc.'s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5.

Analyst Recommendations

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential downside of -0.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 0% respectively. About 3.73% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -1.03% -3.37% 10.88% 8.16% -10.55% 28.8% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.