J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Contrasting side by side

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 11 0.71 N/A 0.45 23.88 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.47 N/A 0.18 43.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.3% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.75, with potential upside of 45.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares and 64.1% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63%

For the past year J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Summary

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.