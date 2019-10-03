IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

We are contrasting IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) and SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Service Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide Inc. N/A -0.08 29.96M -0.61 0.00 SharpSpring Inc. 11 -0.47 6.94M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IZEA Worldwide Inc. and SharpSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide Inc. 9,201,474,201.47% -91.9% -27.2% SharpSpring Inc. 62,691,960.25% -63.4% -36.1%

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. SharpSpring Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IZEA Worldwide Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival SharpSpring Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. SharpSpring Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IZEA Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc. and SharpSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SharpSpring Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SharpSpring Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 37.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IZEA Worldwide Inc. and SharpSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 43% respectively. 7.2% are IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of SharpSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IZEA Worldwide Inc. -3.35% -21.09% -56.98% -75.19% -70.91% -58.73% SharpSpring Inc. -7.21% -31.66% -53.22% -31.68% -6.94% -24.62%

For the past year IZEA Worldwide Inc. was more bearish than SharpSpring Inc.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide Inc. beats SharpSpring Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

IZEA, Inc. operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company helps brands to engage online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for distribution through their channels. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. IZEA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. It offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.