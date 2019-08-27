IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Touches $0.31 Low on Aug, 27; Shorts at Planet Fitness (PLNT) Lowered By 14.52%

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) had a decrease of 14.52% in short interest. PLNT’s SI was 3.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.52% from 4.41M shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 2 days are for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s short sellers to cover PLNT’s short positions. The SI to Planet Fitness Inc’s float is 4.51%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 740,170 shares traded. Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has risen 63.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PLNT News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Five Classes of BSCMS 2005-PWR9; 08/05/2018 – PLANET FITNESS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 40%; 02/04/2018 Spring Forward Into The Judgement Free Zone®: Join Planet Fitness For Just $5; 09/04/2018 – Turn “Tax Season” Into “Relax Season” With Free HydroMassages For All At Planet Fitness From April 14-21; 09/05/2018 – Planet Fitness Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Planet Fitness 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Planet Fitness 1Q Rev $121.3M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Planet Fitness; 05/04/2018 – HydroMassage® and Planet Fitness® Offer Free Massages During Tax Week; 08/05/2018 – PLANET FITNESS INC SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE SAME STORE SALES GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

The stock of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $0.30 target or 6.00% below today's $0.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $10.86 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $651,480 less. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.0244 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3146. About 1.19M shares traded or 40.07% up from the average. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has declined 70.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.91% the S&P500.

Planet Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. It has a 56.99 P/E ratio. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic.

More notable recent Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019

IZEA, Inc. operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between marketers and content creators. The company has market cap of $10.86 million. The Company’s technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm helps brands to engage online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for distribution through their channels.