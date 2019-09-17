IWG Plc (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Maintained by Peel Hunt; Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 12 funds opened new or increased positions, while 17 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now own: 4.53 million shares, down from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

In analysts note issued on Tuesday morning, Peel Hunt maintained their Buy rating on shares of IWG Plc (LON:IWG).

IWG Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.57 billion GBP. The firm offers various workplace formats, including office spaces, co-working spaces, business lounges, meeting rooms, day offices, virtual offices, and mobile sites, as well as workplace recovery services. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s sites provide network monitoring, enterprise-level connectivity, IT helpdesks, firewall security, reception, food and beverage, and facilities management services.

The stock increased 0.50% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 399.8. About 164,940 shares traded. IWG plc (LON:IWG) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering IWG Plc (LON:IWG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IWG Plc has GBX 460 highest and GBX 260 lowest target. GBX 445’s average target is 11.31% above currents GBX 399.8 stock price. IWG Plc had 20 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained IWG plc (LON:IWG) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 400 target. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse upgraded IWG plc (LON:IWG) on Monday, April 15 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of IWG plc (LON:IWG) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, April 15. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of IWG plc (LON:IWG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 16.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $194.03 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 52.22 P/E ratio. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund for 44,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 968,647 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 767,987 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Park Avenue Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,043 shares.