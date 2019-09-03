Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.28
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $51.67, with potential upside of 3.84%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 49.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
