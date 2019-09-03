Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.28 N/A 1.79 26.86

Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $51.67, with potential upside of 3.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 49.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.