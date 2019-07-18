Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.