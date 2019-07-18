Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.