Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

This is a contrast between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.