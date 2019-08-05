Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.