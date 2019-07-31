Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
