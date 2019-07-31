Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.