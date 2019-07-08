Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.14 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 15.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Competitively, 4.75% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.