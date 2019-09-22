Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) At $13.62 Forms Top; Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) formed multiple top with $14.30 target or 5.00% above today’s $13.62 share price. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) has $225.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 62,272 shares traded. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) has declined 2.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 36 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 19 sold and decreased equity positions in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.85 million shares, down from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flexsteel Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.12 million shares or 6.12% less from 4.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. for 208,416 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 147,700 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 34,480 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 261,293 shares.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The company has market cap of $124.75 million. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 52,990 shares traded or 106.31% up from the average. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has declined 48.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

