Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) Comparison side by side

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.