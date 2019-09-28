Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) Comparison side by side

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Table 1 demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.