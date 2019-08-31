Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.77 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 demonstrates Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 29.10% and its average target price is $63.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Voya Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 0%. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.