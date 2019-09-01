Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Comparing side by side

Since Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 25.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.