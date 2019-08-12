Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Comparing side by side

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.39
|N/A
|0.63
|22.18
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 16.12%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.59%
|3.24%
|5.1%
|9.79%
|11.18%
|12.52%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.