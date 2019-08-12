Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Comparing side by side

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.39 N/A 0.63 22.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 16.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.