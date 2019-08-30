Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparison side by side

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.14
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106, which is potential 21.46% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.