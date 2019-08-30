Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparison side by side

Both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.14 N/A 6.52 15.04

In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106, which is potential 21.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.