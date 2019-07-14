Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.83 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 2.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares and 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.