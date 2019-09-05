Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) Contrasting side by side

Since Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.18 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 43.22% and 3.36% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.