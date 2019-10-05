Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 137 0.45 130.26M 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 95,191,464.48% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $172 average price target and a 26.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 86.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.