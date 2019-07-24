Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Comparison side by side

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.58 N/A 0.03 60.47

In table 1 we can see Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.22% and 29.5%. Comparatively, 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.