IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to IVERIC bio Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 30.26% and its consensus price target is $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 45.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.