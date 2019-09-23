IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2300.15 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown IVERIC bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 37.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.