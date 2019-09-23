IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2300.15
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown IVERIC bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 37.34%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
