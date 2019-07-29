IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We will be contrasting the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.