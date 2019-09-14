IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.92 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.