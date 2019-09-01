IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.