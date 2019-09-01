IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
