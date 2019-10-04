IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

We will be contrasting the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,317,699,115.04% 97.6% 46% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 65,486,205,336.95% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 9.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.