IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.06 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12 and 12 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 137.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.