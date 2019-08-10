IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1349.75 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.