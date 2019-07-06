IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

We are contrasting IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta and it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 6.4% respectively. 0.4% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.