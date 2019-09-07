IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We will be comparing the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 21.49% and its consensus target price is $27.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 59.9% respectively. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.
