IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We will be comparing the differences between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 21.49% and its consensus target price is $27.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 59.9% respectively. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.