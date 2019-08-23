IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

As Biotechnology businesses, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IVERIC bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 254.06% and its average target price is $11.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.