IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.49 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IVERIC bio Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. IVERIC bio Inc. is presently more affordable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

IVERIC bio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 38.14%.

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.