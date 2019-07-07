IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.72 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta means IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.