IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.