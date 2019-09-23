IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
