IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|argenx SE
|129
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $166.67 average target price and a 22.44% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 55.81% respectively. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
