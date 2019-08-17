IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00

argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $166.67 average target price and a 22.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 55.81% respectively. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.