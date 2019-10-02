IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,312,378,597.92% 97.6% 46% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,941,262.85% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.