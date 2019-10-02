IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|26.19M
|1.54
|0.77
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|3.92M
|-2.95
|0.00
Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|2,312,378,597.92%
|97.6%
|46%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|89,941,262.85%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.15 shows that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
