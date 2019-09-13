IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 98.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 0%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.