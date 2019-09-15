IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 8.86 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IVERIC bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.