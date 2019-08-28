IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IVERIC bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 35% respectively. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.