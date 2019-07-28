IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IVERIC bio Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that IVERIC bio Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 11%. About 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -26.22% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.