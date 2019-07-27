IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IVERIC bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 84.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.