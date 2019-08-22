IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ophthotech Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 65.14% respectively. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.