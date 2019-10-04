IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Contrasting side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|26.19M
|1.54
|0.77
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|0.00
|137.75M
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|2,318,930,405.53%
|97.6%
|46%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|20,732,992,173.39%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.15 beta indicates that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.