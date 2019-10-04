IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Contrasting side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,318,930,405.53% 97.6% 46% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,732,992,173.39% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.