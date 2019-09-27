IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 10 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IVERIC bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,304,240,717.93% 97.6% 46% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 119,791,666.67% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 327.35% and its average price target is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 85.5%. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.