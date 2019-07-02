IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.25 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta means IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IVERIC bio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 246.67% and its consensus target price is $10.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.